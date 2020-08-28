1/1
Danny G. Parry
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
IPAVA - Danny G. Parry, 71, of Ipava, IL, passed away at 5:39 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 1, 1948, in Macomb, IL, the son of Robert and Barbara (Wickert) Parry. Danny married Lisa Ann Williams Bucher on February 12, 1993 in Astoria, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2020.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and stepson, Erik Bucher.
Survivors include his 2 daughters, Monica (and Jeff) Braun of Lewistown, IL and Sonja (and Josh) Peterson of Havana, IL, 6 grandchildren, Macey (and Lucas) Utter, Gage Beekman, Carsyn Braun, Knox Braun, Cam Peterson and Ty Peterson, 1 great-grandson, Nash Utter, 1 step-grandson, Ethan Bucher, sister, Linda (and Gail Scott) Shaw of Macomb, and brother, Jim 'Jap' Parry of Ipava.
Danny worked at Caterpillar for 31 years
He served in the U.S. Navy after high school until 1973.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Ipava Cemetery in Ipava. Pastor Doug Krukewitt will be officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Ipava American Legion Post #17. Memorials may be made to the Glioblastoma Research Foundation. Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, IL. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ipava Cemetery
