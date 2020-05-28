Danny L. DeVos
1944 - 2020
Danny L. DeVos
EAST PEORIA Danny L. DeVos, 75, of East Peoria, IL passed away from natural causes at 9:15 pm on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 3, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Alfons and Helen (Martin) DeVos. He married Mary Warrington on August 29, 1964. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2013. He then married Lisa Martin on May 3, 2014. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Danelle (Steve) Reeves of East Peoria; one brother, William (Patricia) DeVos of Texas; his daughter-in-law, Karey DeVos of East Peoria; stepson Adam (Stephanie) Weeks of Creve Coeur; stepdaughter Jill (James) McCabe of Farmington; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons Todd and Mike and sister Beverly McCart.
He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. Danny worked at Caterpillar for 30 years with many years being in heat treat. Danny was a Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. He was an avid bowler, bowling for many years. He loved golfing, fishing, and camping. Danny was a huge presence in his family and will be missed greatly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
