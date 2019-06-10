|
Danny Nieukirk
PEKIN - Danny Edward "Dan" Nieukirk, 69, of Pekin passed away at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Dec. 20, 1949, in Peoria to Theodore Edward and Dorothy Marion (Foster) Nieukirk, he married Patricia Ann Weast on July 7, 1972, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Angela Nieukirk-Chaney of Pekin; two grandchildren, Alicia Marie Lewis and Tyrus Theodore Lewis, both of Pensacola, Fla.; and one brother, Roy (Sandra) Nieukirk of Chillicothe. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Linda Bright of Pekin; two brothers-in-law, Chester "Don" (Cora "Kay) Weast and Larry Weast, both of Pekin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister, Dorothy June Nieukirk.
A United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Dan served with Company A, 4th Battalion, with the 37th Armor Division, and was a recipient of The Bronze Star Medal.
He served as a Tazewell County Sheriff's Deputy for 30 years, retiring in 2005, and was a member of their Honor Guard.
Dan enjoyed playing golf, going to Disney and was a huge fan of the band, Alabama. Many of his fellow Alabama fans knew him as "Copper." He also had a passion for qualifying with firearms at the range, woodworking, and especially, decorating for Christmas. He formerly served as an assistant chief and volunteer fireman with the Tazewell County Civil Defense and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Tazewell County Sheriff's Benevolent Association.
Dan enjoyed listening to Vietnam radio, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the gift of being able to brighten anyone's day with his great sense of humor.
He was a Christian.
His memorial service will be at held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Chaplain Brent Foster will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with honors provided by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard. Military graveside services will then be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, with military rites conducted by the United States Army and the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601-5072.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019