Danny R. Jenkins
SPRING BAY - Danny Ray Jenkins, 67, of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on May 22, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Beavers) Jenkins. He married Marjorie K. Draggist on April 6, 1996, in Spring Bay.
Surviving are his wife, Margie of Spring Bay; daughter, Danell (Andrew) Tills of Deltona, FL; sons, Bryce Jenkins of Spring Bay and Dustin Draggist of Peoria; brother, David (Pat) Jenkins of Lowpoint; nephews, Matthew Jenkins and Mike (Emily) Jenkins; and great-nephews, Anthony, Henry and William Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Danny loved growing up on the family farm and had many wonderful memories. He worked as a mechanic for Garber Service in Bayview Gardens from high school until purchasing the business. After selling the business, he worked at Metamora Industry until retirement. Danny enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and working on cars. He enjoyed most of all the time he spent with his wife, children and family. He was very grateful for the transplant kidney donor program, where he was a transplant recipient.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay, with Pastor Binu Peniel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, and also one hour prior to his service on Friday, both at the church. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gift of Hope, 2401 Memphis Drive, Springfield, IL 62702; or Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019