Danton Keith Johnson
1963 - 2020
MACOMB - Former long time San Francisco resident, Danton Keith Johnson, 57, formerly of Macomb, died July 24, 2020 at his home in Fresno, CA.
There will be an on-line ZOOM Memorial service on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2pm PST officiated by Pastor Sadie Stone of Bethany United Methodist Church in San Francisco. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no graveside services.
Dan was born June 27, 1963 in Macomb, Illinois to Dr. Adrian and Marie Johnson. He attended Macomb Senior High School where he made lifelong friends. In the 80's Dan moved to San Francisco where he met his husband, Bill Hinson, who passed in 2016, also after battling cancer. Dan and "Wild Bill" built a life together, leaving their mark and breaking down historic barriers as the first gay couple to be legally married in the United Methodist Church on February 15, 2004.
Dan loved to drive and explore, was an avid gardener, and loved his Pepsi. He was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in San Francisco. He and Bill were known for the elaborate meals they prepared for fellowship, their enormous Christmas Trees, and their gifts and love of music. Dan volunteered his time leading music at Bethany UMC for many years alongside his husband Bill. Dan also served as a trustee and both Dan and Bill brought an energy and joy to their church family that was unmatched.
Dan worked in the accounting department at Townsend and Townsend for many years.
Dan is survived by his parents, Adrian and Marie Johnson, his sisters, Peggy and Annette, and his extended family in Fresno, the Hinson's. He was predeceased by his husband, Bill and his sister, Sandi Cox.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 10000 Wornall Road - #2301, Kansas City, MO 64114.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wild Bill & Dan Johnson Memorial at Bethany UMC, 1270 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114. This fund was started in 2016 at the time of Bill's passing to help fund education and outdoor camp experiences for children and youth in the church.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
