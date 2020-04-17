|
Darel Urish
WEST PEORIA - Darel Glenn Urish, 72, of Boyd, WI, formerly of West Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Pekin on May 31, 1947, to Edward and Bernice (Friedrich) Urish. Darel married Marcia Avino on December 19, 1969 in East Peoria. She preceded him in death on May 4, 1986 in East Peoria. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle Urish of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother-in-law, William Hancock of Canton; sister-in-law, Nikki Urish of Glasford; and four nieces: Tina Meyer of Manito, Kathi Farrow of Canton, Stacy Zeng and Brook Joyce, both of Batavia. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arlan Urish; sister, Christy Hancock; and nephew, Jeffrey Urish. Darel served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Business in Carbondale. Darel worked as a Material Expeditor and Production Scheduler for Caterpillar, Inc. before becoming disabled. He was a member of VietNow – Dixon Chapter. He was an avid reader, hunter, and fisherman and passed the love of those hobbies on to his daughter. As a member of the Lutheran faith, Darel cared deeply for his community and did what he could to help others. Private graveside services will be held at Sand Prairie Cemetery in Green Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) https://namitri-countyillinois.org/donate-now/.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin is handling arrangements.
