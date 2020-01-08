|
Darin C. Lohman
PEORIA - Darin Craig Lohman, age 56, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Heather Lynn Lohman; and son, Darin Durant Lohman.
He was born on July 17, 1963, in Peoria, Illinois, to Threasa Earp and Lester Lohman. He grew up with his father, Le Roy Earp; two sisters, Debra Earp and De Anna Lohman; and one brother, Durant (Debbie) Lohman. He graduated from Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford, Illinois, in 1982.
Darin married Heather Siko on July 26, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada, forever securing their love as a royal flush. They started their married life in Peoria, Illinois, where they had their only child, Darin. They later gambled on a move to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to chase their careers in the casino industry. In 2013, they decided it was 5 o'clock somewhere and ventured to Florida.
Darin had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh. His love for Looney Tunes extended so much so that he dared to cross his mother by getting a tattoo of Marvin the Martian. He was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and was happy to see them win a World Series...even though it took him living in a different state for them to start building momentum.
When diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he wrote his own rules, just like the way he lived. He will be remembered as a carefree spirit who had the best one-liners, but could always be counted on for a bear hug and sentimental heart.
Darin is survived by his wife and son, as well as his parents, Lee and Threasa Earp; sisters; brother; and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his biological father and beloved dog, Gossamer.
Darin requested to be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. To celebrate his legacy, please raise a Pabst Blue Ribbon, catch a Cubs game and visit his brick at the corner of Addison and Clark in Chicago.
In loving memory of our forever Cubs fan, you now have the best seat in the house.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020