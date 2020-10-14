1/1
Darin Stone
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darin Stone
PEORIA - Darin H. Stone, age 55, of El Paso, TX, formerly of Peoria, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Darin was born on December 1, 1964, to Billy H. Stone and Wanda M. Earp in Peoria, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy H. Stone.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda M. Cowan (Larry); brother, Mark Stone; sister, Kelly Brandstatter (Jeff); nephew, Adam Rivas; nieces, Morgan Brandstatter and Natatia Bedel (Dustin); and the love of his life, Vanessa Martinez, and her son, Elijah.
Darin was a member of the 50 and over baseball league. He was an assistant coach for 12U baseball.
Due to his giving nature and wanting to make a difference, he was an organ and tissue donor. He will be greatly missed by his El Paso and Peoria friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darin's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, www.donatenow.heart.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved