Darin Stone
PEORIA - Darin H. Stone, age 55, of El Paso, TX, formerly of Peoria, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Darin was born on December 1, 1964, to Billy H. Stone and Wanda M. Earp in Peoria, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy H. Stone.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda M. Cowan (Larry); brother, Mark Stone; sister, Kelly Brandstatter (Jeff); nephew, Adam Rivas; nieces, Morgan Brandstatter and Natatia Bedel (Dustin); and the love of his life, Vanessa Martinez, and her son, Elijah.
Darin was a member of the 50 and over baseball league. He was an assistant coach for 12U baseball.
Due to his giving nature and wanting to make a difference, he was an organ and tissue donor. He will be greatly missed by his El Paso and Peoria friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darin's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.donatenow.heart.org
.