Darla (Doll) House
MACKINAW - Darla Lea (Doll) House, 68, of rural Mackinaw passed away at 8:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, from kidney complications.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1952, in Kewanee to Robert and Marjorie (Reed) Doll. Her parents preceded her in death.
Darla graduated from Kewanee High School in 1970, and later from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
Darla was working as an x-ray technician at Pekin Hospital, where she met her husband of 46 years, James Everett House, who was driving an ambulance. They were married seven months later on July 19, 1974, in Pekin. It was a Doll-House wedding.
Darla and her husband, Jim, started tinting car windows in their driveway as a part-time job. That hobby has turned into three businesses, SunGard Window Fashions, Truck N' Stuff and Midwest Marketing, Inc.
Surviving are her husband, Jim House of rural Mackinaw; two daughters, Alishia (and the late Josh) Greene and Brittney (Jeff) Mischley, both of Morton, and Seth House of Pekin; five amazing grandchildren, Chase Greene, Kennedy Greene, Abraham Mischley, Judah Mischley and Petra Mischley; and one sister, Penny Fulton of Kewanee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Carter Greene; son-in-law, Joshua Greene; and brother-in-law, Lee Fulton.
Darla's family, children and grandchildren were her life. She was the ultimate mother and grandmother. She was also her children's very best friend. She would spend hours on the floor playing games, Legos, coloring and Play-Doh with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed hiking in the woods, paddle boating and catching turtles and frogs with them. She would do anything that her grandkids asked. Her favorite pastimes were watching Turner Classic Movies, cleaning house and yard work.
She and her husband attended First Assembly of God in Pekin for 30 years, where they served in numerous capacities. They have been attending Riverside Community Church in Peoria for the past 12 years. Their lives were radically changed by the power of the Holy Spirit in 1976.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Those attending are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. Her funeral will then be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at North Parkway Assembly of God, 1209 N. Parkway Drive, Pekin, where an additional visitation will be one hour before the funeral. The Rev. Gary Grogan and Rev. Brian Wood will officiate. Music will be provided by Rev. Mark and Debbie Dexter. Burial will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge of Pekin, 2400 N. 8th, Pekin, IL 61554; or Dream Center Peoria, 714 Hamilton Blvd., Peoria, IL 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.