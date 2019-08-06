|
Darlene Clingenpeel
PEORIA - Darlene E. Clingenpeel, 75, of Peoria passed away at 4:43 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on March 1, 1944, in Ithica, MI, the daughter of Lloyd and Zelma Kaiser Clingenpeel.
Surviving are Marilyn Learned, whom she made her home with for many years; and two nieces, Dr. Michele Clingenpeel and Melissa Hoffman; along with many cousins and a host of other relatives in Michigan.
She was an instructor at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, working in the Laboratory Science and Technology for 29 years before her retirement. She attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. She was an avid listener in the evening of WBNH Radio in Bloomington, IL.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 Illinois State Route 91, Peoria. Pastor Dave Learned will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until her time of service also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Peoria Youth for Christ, 4100 N. Brandywine Drive, Peoria, IL 61614; or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019