Darlene F. Decker
PEORIA - Darlene F. Decker, 78, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home in Peoria.
She was born on March 20, 1942, in Foley, MO, to Willis and Sarah Buchanan. She married Danny Decker on May 19, 1961. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her best friend and partner in life, Mary Jane Lach, who passed away on October 8, 2012.
Surviving are her five children, David Decker of Pekin, Donna Decker, Darrell (Jill) Decker and Deanna Decker, all of Peoria, and Dennis (Josie) Decker of Elsberry, MO; and eight grandchildren.
Darlene worked for Steak and Shake in Peoria for over 30 years. She loved cooking and fishing, but her greatest joy were her kids and grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Abbas Grotto.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020