Darlene "Susie" Perdue
1946 - 2020
EAST PEORIA – Darlene M. "Susie" Perdue, 74, of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on March 22, 1946, in Peoria, Ill., to Charles and Mary (Ernst) Miller.
Surviving are two sons, Dearl McKinney, Jr. of Peoria, and Dennis McKinney of East Peoria; three grandchildren, Dennis McKinney, Jr., Erin McKinney, and Daniel McKinney.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
She owned and operated Susie's Hot Dogs in Morton for 33 years.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morton Memorials, 140 S. Detroit Ave., Morton, IL 61550, with her name in the memo, to be used for a grave monument.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
