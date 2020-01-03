|
Darnel Janae Hurst
Darnel Janae Hurst, 27, of Lake Elsinore California passed away December 14th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Darnel was born May 28th, 1992 to Michael and Dori Hurst. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael. Darnel enjoyed fishing, target shooting, crocheting, cooking and cuddling with her fur babies. Darnel is survived by her parents, Mike and Dori, grandparents Bill and Terry Hurst of Bartonville and John and Andrea France of Lake Forrest California, Aunt, Janet (Jim) Taylor of Mapleton and Mark Hurst of Las Vegas Nevada. Cremation rites were accorded. Tributes can be make to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Darnel's honor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020