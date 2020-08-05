1/1
Darnell Pollard
1949 - 2020
PEORIA - Mr. Darnell Pollard, 71, of Peoria, IL passed away at 8:21 am, Monday, June 27, 2020. Darnell was born on April 8, 1949 in Scott, MS to Vera Pollard and E.B. Faulkner. He was a 1967 graduate of Peoria Manual High School. He married Alice Whitelow on April 10, 1970 and recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Darnell worked at Caterpillar for over 41 years. He was an avid bowler. His first 300 score marked three generations of the Pollard Family reaching the elite 300 score. The Pollard family is the only Black Family and the second family ever to hold this elite title in the Tri-City Area. Darnell is survived by, Alice Pollard; his son, Vincent (Patricia) Pollard, Sr.; two daughters, Marcina (William King) Pollard and Darna Gillespie; his mother, Vera Green and step-mother, Lillie Faulkner; five brothers, Alvin Faulkner, Larry Hill, Levi Green, Michael Green and Steve Green; five sisters, Frances Pollard, Sandy Faulkner, Christina Green, Caroline Johnson and Ann Green; 9 grandchildren, 2 of whom he raised, Latice Baker and Vincent Pollard; a host of great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, E.B. Faulkner, his parents who raised him, Barney and Daisy Willies; 1 brother, Arthur Pollard and 2 sisters. A private funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at New Morning Star M.B. Church with a visitation one-hour prior at 10 am. Rev. Dr. Patrick Pollard, Pastor of New Bethel Church, will officiate. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Simons Mortuary's Website.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
New Morning Star M.B. Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Morning Star M.B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
July 31, 2020
Alice and Family, My deepest sympathy for you all. I'm sure he'll be missed greatly. Swell guy! Good friend. I think of him often. Always will.
Gary Rowe
Friend
July 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Tammy Ford
Friend
