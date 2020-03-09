Home

Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruestman Harris Funeral Home
Minonk, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Lacon Cemetery
Darrel A. Nelson


1953 - 2020
Darrel A. Nelson Obituary
Darrel A. Nelson
LACON - Darrel A. Nelson, 66, of Lacon and Minonk passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Minonk.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Marion, IL, to the late Paul and Patricia (Moore) Nelson. Darrel and Christie Cline were married on December 31, 1999, in Lacon.
He worked at Caterpillar for 12 years, and then Durre Brothers/O'Brien Steel for 24 years. He was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed his Cardinals, spending time with his family and friends, going to Brooklynn's games, golfing, fishing trips and riding his Goldwing all over the entire country.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Christie; his daughter, Brooklynn; and his son, Jeremy Cline, all of Lacon; his sister, Debbie (Bob) Haugens of Galena; brother-in-law, Curt (Patricia) Cline of Lacon, six nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ioerger; father, Paul E. Nelson; and brother, Mike Ioerger.
Visitations for Darrel will be held on Friday, March 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home in Minonk and Saturday, March 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Graveside committal will immediately follow in the Lacon Cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Brooklynn was his light and his life. We are sure that he would prefer memorials be made for her education fund.
Darrel will be dearly missed by many.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
