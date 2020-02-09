|
|
Darrel James Huston
GLASFORD - Darrel James Huston, age 77, of Glasford passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 3:01 p.m. at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1942, in San Diego, CA, to Theron Robert and Kathleen Erma (Briley) Huston. He married Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Harris on Sept. 17, 1966, in Peoria. She survives, along with his "mother," Janet Mary Huston of Peoria; two daughters, Pamela Denise Huston-Kietzman of Riverton, IL, and Lisa Dawn Huston of Normal, IL; four grandchildren, Brandon James (Shelby) Kietzman, Erika Lynnea Kietzman, Savannah Leanne Delzell and Aiden Robert Delzell; and two great-grandchildren, Ryker James and Teagan Lynn Kietzman. He is also survived by three sisters, Karen Lee (Walt) Peterson of Neosho, MO, Karen Ann (Bill) Bulotti of Lincoln, CA, and Carol Jardine of Quincy, IL; and one brother, Tom Joyce of Quincy, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Theron Huston.
Darrel was a member of the Hanna City United Methodist Church. He loved spending time outside, gardening and landscaping his home with his wife, Liz. He took great pride in his family and the home he spent so much time perfecting. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Everything Darrel did, he always did it "his" way.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hanna City United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private graveside services will be in Smithville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the or the Hanna City United Methodist Church.
You may view Darrel's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020