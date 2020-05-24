|
|
Darrell Neuhauser
EUREKA - Darrell Lamar Neuhauser, 77, of Eureka passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born on August 3, 1942, in Eureka, a son of Tillman and Ethel Holaway Neuhauser. He married Sarah Link on August 29, 1964, in Elkhart, IN. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Rick Neuhauser of Pekin, Char (William) Troyer of Eureka and Lee (Jolene) Neuhauser of Secor; two siblings, Darlene (Leonard) Mellinger of Sterling and David (Linda) Neuhauser of Morton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Norma Gresham.
He farmed locally for 21 years, then he drove a truck over the road for a couple of local trucking companies for 24 years.
He was a member of the Woodford County Farm Bureau. One of his greatest loves, especially in retirement, was fishing. He frequented a couple of local lakes with his two best fishing buddies, Ron Snyder and Frank Neal. He always looked forward to a week of fishing in June at Spooner Lake, Wisconsin.
Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
To honor Darrell, please consider making a memorial contribution to either Southside Mission or OSF Palliative Care or Hospice. Online condolences or tributes may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020