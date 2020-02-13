Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Daryl "Buck" Bouton


1936 - 2020
Daryl "Buck" Bouton Obituary
Daryl "Buck" Bouton
PEORIA - Daryl M. "Buck" Bouton, 83, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born October 29, 1936 in Princeville, IL, to Lyle and Sarah Burns Bouton, he married Minnie Hayden on February 3, 1968 in Peoria. She passed away on October 15, 2008 in Chillicothe. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Buck is survived by his daughter, Tina (Kevin Bridges) Davidson of Peoria; son, Robert (Audrey) George of Blytheville, AR; three grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
He worked as a Caster for Keystone Steel and Wire for over thirty years.
Buck was an avid bingo player. He was also a proud Army veteran.
Buck was a tissue donor through Gift of Hope.
A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens with full military rites accorded. Rev. Chip Roland will officiate.
Memorials may be made to The Gift of Hope.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
