David A. Binegar


1941 - 2019
David A. Binegar Obituary
David A. Binegar
HANNA CITY - David A. Binegar, 78, of Hanna City passed away at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born in Peoria on February 13, 1941, the son of Charles and Rosie Johnson Binegar, David married Eloise Boyer on September 21, 1963, in Peoria.
David enjoyed spending time with his family and is survived by his wife, Eloise Binegar of Hanna City; one son, Thomas (Michelle) Binegar of Farmington; two daughters, Tina (Bruce) Goyen of Dunfermline, IL, and Michele (Rick Spence) Binegar of Hanna City; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Binegar of Brimfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David worked for Illinois American Water Co. for 35 years, retiring in 2002.
He was a member of Hanna City Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing, farming, watching the Cubs and NASCAR.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Wilton Mortuary, with the Reverend John LaFollette officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Hanna City.
Memorials may be made to Logan-Trivoli Fire Department, Easter Seals or Hanna City Sportsman Club.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019
