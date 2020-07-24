1/1
David A. DeBoeuf
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
PEORIA - David Alan DeBoeuf, PhD, of Macomb, IL, was born October 2, 1961 in Peoria, IL, the youngest child of Therese Ann (Day) and James Louis DeBoeuf. Dave passed unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Peoria, IL. His parents preceded him in death.
Dave graduated from Bergan High School and received a bachelor's degree in accounting and also his MBA from Illinois State University. After working in public accounting, he then received his doctorate in finance from Louisiana State University and joined the Western Illinois University faculty in 1995. Dave currently was a full time professor at WIU with teaching expertise in areas of corporate finance and international financial management. He loved teaching and creating visions for his many students.
Dave lived a simple life, kind and generous, willing to help anyone, never focusing on material things. He was a son who cared tirelessly for his parents; a brother and friend you could only dream of having. Dave was known for his sense of humor, always joking around to keep things lively. Dave also was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and LSU Tigers. He was a true family person, always organizing family get-togethers. Dave was always in contact with his many friends and their families, and was the godfather to many. He was truly unique and left his bright, wonderful mark on the world he left too soon. He will be greatly missed by all as he touched so many lives in a positive way.
Dave is survived by his siblings, Patty (Steve) Krisman, Jim (Kathy) DeBoeuf, and Mike (Sherry) DeBoeuf. He was the crazy, fun uncle whom his nieces and nephews loved; Stephanie (Josh) Coan, Lindsay (Mike) Wilkinson, Monica (Trent) Chandler, Dan (Kelly) DeBoeuf, and Katie (Joe) Martig. Also great nieces and nephews, Laura and Addie, Elsa and Emery, Tessa and Jay and Jace.
Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Philomena's Church in Peoria. Visitation will be from 10:30-12:00. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and cremation rites will be accorded. Mass can be livestreamed at www.stphils.com - click on the YouTube icon on the bottom of the front page and livestream from there.
Dave was supportive of the less fortunate and felt a strong need to help others. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's name could be made to the food pantries: Genesis Gardens (in Macomb) or Peoria Area Food Bank.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Philomena's Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
will miss you.
Lee Ann Smith
Neighbor
