David A. Harken


1953 - 2020
David A. Harken Obituary
David A. Harken
BARTONVILLE -- David A. Harken, age 67, of Bartonville passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8:58 p.m. at his residence.
He was born Jan. 2, 1953, in Peoria to Warner L. and Shirley (Cawley) Harken. He married Valerie Uphoff on Nov. 22, 1975, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bartonville. She survives along with his mother, Shirley Harken of Peoria, one son, Joshua (Kelly) Harken of Peoria, four grandchildren: Noah, A.J., Mason, Eliza, two brothers: Steve (Sherry) Harken of Peoria, Raymond Harken of Cedar Rapids, IA, two brothers-in-law: Dennis (Nancy) Uphoff of Beason, IL, Doug (Deanna) Uphoff of Champaign, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, three infant children: Dalynn, Kenner, and Bart, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Catherine Uphoff, and one sister-in-law, Lori Harken.
David graduated from Limestone High School in 1971, then went into the United States Army, where he spent 30 months in Germany. Following his time in the Military he worked for 23 years as an Installation Supervisor for TCI Cablevision, then worked for Advanced Technology Services, then retired from G&D Transport in 2015.
He was a lifelong member of St John's Lutheran Church in Bartonville, member of the Peoria Elks Lodge 20, Bartonville American Legion Post 979, and the Bartonville VFW Post 3883.
David enjoyed bowling, reading, watching the History Channel, and NASCAR. He also loved spending time with his family, friends, and most of all his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, private graveside services will be in St John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a celebration of David's life at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St John's Lutheran Church or the St. Jude Bartonville-to-Peoria run.
You may view Davis's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
