David A. Harms
PEORIA - David A. Harms, 75, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home in Cottonwood, AZ.
David was born on January 1, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Elmer "Emo" and Margaret (Kreiter) Harms. He married Connie Durbin on August 5, 1967, in Peoria, IL.
He was a graduate of Woodruff High School, Luther College and Wartburg Seminary. His career was spent in hospital administration, and for the 27 years prior to his retirement in 2010, he was the owner/manager of the Peoria, IL landmark, Emo's located at War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road.
While living in Peoria, he was an active member of First English Lutheran Church. Upon retirement, David and Connie moved to Cottonwood, AZ.
David and Connie have two children, Beth (John) Sholtz of Peoria and Adam (Ella) of Phoenix, AZ.
David is survived by his wife; children; a granddaughter, Kaitlin; and grandson, Rylan. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Harms of Nashville, TN.
Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 725 E. Forest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL, 61603; Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale, AZ 86324; or the charity of choice
.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later time.