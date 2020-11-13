1/
David A. Harms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Harms
PEORIA - David A. Harms, 75, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home in Cottonwood, AZ.
David was born on January 1, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Elmer "Emo" and Margaret (Kreiter) Harms. He married Connie Durbin on August 5, 1967, in Peoria, IL.
He was a graduate of Woodruff High School, Luther College and Wartburg Seminary. His career was spent in hospital administration, and for the 27 years prior to his retirement in 2010, he was the owner/manager of the Peoria, IL landmark, Emo's located at War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road.
While living in Peoria, he was an active member of First English Lutheran Church. Upon retirement, David and Connie moved to Cottonwood, AZ.
David and Connie have two children, Beth (John) Sholtz of Peoria and Adam (Ella) of Phoenix, AZ.
David is survived by his wife; children; a granddaughter, Kaitlin; and grandson, Rylan. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Harms of Nashville, TN.
Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 725 E. Forest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL, 61603; Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale, AZ 86324; or the charity of choice.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved