David Anton Morgan
PEORIA - David A. Morgan, 50, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 12:24 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
David is survived by his father, Donelly Morgan; and his brother, Derrick (Regina) Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary L. Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Word of Faith Christian Center, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Host Pastor Bishop Leroy Davis will officiate and Elder F. Michael Watson will bring forth the eulogy. David will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019