Walker Funeral Service and Chapel
566 North Water Street
Decatur, IL 62523
(217) 362-6214
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Living God
2815 West Lake
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Living God
2815 West Lake
More Obituaries for David Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David artis" "D" Moss


1958 - 2019
David artis" "D" Moss Obituary
David "D'Artis" Moss
PEORIA - David "D'Artis" Moss of Peoria transitioned from earth to eternity on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 61.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his brothers, Jimmie (Rosezette) Moss of Peoria, John L. (Jackie) Moss of Michigan and Terry Moss of Peoria; sisters, Ethel Moss, Rosie Smith and Mamie Moss-Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He shared a close bond with his niece, Angela.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Church of the Living God, 2815 West Lake, with Bishop Leroy Smith Jr. officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service in Decatur, www. walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
