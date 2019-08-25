|
David "D'Artis" Moss
PEORIA - David "D'Artis" Moss of Peoria transitioned from earth to eternity on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 61.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his brothers, Jimmie (Rosezette) Moss of Peoria, John L. (Jackie) Moss of Michigan and Terry Moss of Peoria; sisters, Ethel Moss, Rosie Smith and Mamie Moss-Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He shared a close bond with his niece, Angela.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Church of the Living God, 2815 West Lake, with Bishop Leroy Smith Jr. officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service in Decatur, www. walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019