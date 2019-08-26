|
David Board
PEORIA - David Board, 95, of Peoria passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on November 2, 1923, in Peoria to Benjamin and Rebecca (Davis) Board. He married Joyce Rathbun on April 25, 1943. She preceded him in death on March 24, 1999, in Peoria.
His parents; one son, William Board; one brother; two sisters; and one grandson also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his three sons, Benjamin (Paula) Board of East Peoria, David Timothy (Pamela) Board of Trivoli and Kerry (Sherrie) Board of East Peoria; eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
David served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World World II and was honorably discharged in 1944. He was the franchise owner of Ziebart Rust Proofing and Tidy Car, Inc. David was a member of the Masonic Lodge #930, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, Mohammed Temple Shrine, Traffic and Transportation Club, 2nd Vice-President of Fire Patrol, Greater Peoria Shrine Club, Mohammed Temple Antiwue Car Club and Elhajh Club. David was also a past member of congregation Agudas Achim in Peoria.
David enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and was an avid Antique Car Collector and restorer. David and his wife both raced stock cars and began the family legacy of racing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
The family requests that those attending the visitation, to please wear your favorite racing shirt, hat or jacket.
Memorials may be made to the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fultlon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019