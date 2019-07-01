Home

David "Butch" Bradshaw


1943 - 2019
David "Butch" Bradshaw Obituary
David "Butch" Bradshaw
WEST PEORIA - David 'Butch" Bradshaw, 75, of West Peoria passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on October 3, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Henry and Theda (Hays) Bradshaw. He married Margaret Rose Leitner on June 21, 1969.
Butch is survived by Margaret of West Peoria; three children, David (Jeanette) Bradshaw of Peoria and Michele Bowers and Melissa (Travis) Janson, both of Bartonville; six grandchildren; and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Seth; two brothers; and three sisters.
Butch served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck drive for Jolliff Transportation for many years before retiring. Butch was a member of the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville and he loved fishing, westerns and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and loved volunteering at Spook Hollow with EPIC.
A memorial service will be on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Davison-Futon Bartonville Chapel. Burial of the urn will follow the service at Springbay Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Hospice Program or the V.A.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
