David Brautigam
CHILLICOTHE - David P. Brautigam, age 60, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
David was born on October 23, 1958, in Peoria to Harold P. and Daisy M. (Neal) Brautigam.
Surviving are his brother, Raymond (Cheri) Brautigam; his sisters, Reathia Rash and Lisa (Shawn) Kelly, all of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry.
David worked for Sam Leman and he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt.
Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Ron Martz will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019