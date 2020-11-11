David Brave
MORTON - David A. Brave, 62, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on August 5, 1958, to Vernon and Irma (Bartels) Brave in Alton, Ill. He married Sandra Flatt in Peoria, Ill., on May 24, 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy Brave; two sons, Alexander Brave and Nicholas Flatt; one grandson, Quentin Flatt; one sister, Bonnie Muren; and two brothers, Philip and Thomas Brave.
David worked as an engineer at Dove Equipment Co. Inc. in East Peoria for 33 years.
He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 1276 in Deer Creek and also a member of Kennel Lake Sportsmen's Club in Morton. He enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276, 31473 American Legion Drive, Deer Creek IL 61733.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
.