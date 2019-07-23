|
David Chambers
CREVE COEUR - David Brian Chambers, formerly of Creve Coeur, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona.
He was born to Ivan and Mary Joan (Kelly) Chambers on November 25, 1963.
He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Mike and Steve Chambers.
Surviving are his mother of Creve Coeur; sisters, Linda (Joe) Gaidos of Chillicothe, Mary (Olen) Ellington of Chillicothe and Susan Hranka of Germantown Hills; and sister-in-law, Sue Chambers of Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded, with a celebration of life at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019