David "Coolpop" Cooley

David "Coolpop" Cooley Obituary
David "Coolpop" Cooley
WASHINGTON - David Nathaniel "Coolpop" Cooley, 62, of Washington, formerly of Bellevue, IL, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
He was born on July 24, 1956, in Peoria, the son of Harold and Laura Cooley.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Jeri Cooley; his mother, Laura Cooley of Geneva, FL; daughters, Jennifer (Dustin) Stratton and Kelli (Chris) Everett; son, Justin (girlfriend, Sarah) Cooley; three granddaughters, Peyton, Reagan and Sydney; and four grandsons, Alex, Caleb, Walker and Maddon. Also surviving are four brothers, Howard (Vicki) Cooley, Danny, Brad (Julie) Cooley and James (Chris) Cooley; and sister, Cathy (Mark) Baker.
His father preceded him in death.
Dave worked at Waste Management for 30 years. He had a huge heart and would help out anyone with anything. Dave loved spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, golf, music, traveling and, of course, his Bud Light.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life party will be held June 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Timberlake Country Club, 5501 W. Farmington Road, Peoria.
Memorial contributions can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
