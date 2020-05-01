|
David Cusac
GERMANTOWN HILLS ~ David Anthony Cusac, 55, of Germantown Hills, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Born July 4, 1964 in Peoria to Bert R. and Shirley A. (Gohl) Cusac, he married Lisa M. St. Clair on August 13, 1988.
Surviving are his parents of Creve Coeur; his wife of Metamora; three daughters, Tara (Joe) Cruz of Watertown, New York, Alexa "Lexi" Cusac of Peoria and Ava Cusac of Metamora; one grandson, Liam Cruz of Watertown, New York and three siblings, Steve (Karen) Cusac of East Peoria, Becky (David) Smith of Pekin and Daniel (Gina) Cusac of Godfrey.
Dave was working as a Mobil Field Force Manager for Vulcan Materials in Georgia. Previously he had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 23 years in the engineering and marketing departments.
A loving and dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather, Dave's family was his greatest joy, especially his grandson.
He enjoyed hunting, shooting his crossbow, working in the yard, golfing and watching NASCAR. Dave was also active on the Caterpillar Trail Water District Board of Germantown Hills for many years.
Dave was a former member of Creve Coeur Christian Church and attended St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Germantown Hills.
His visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 5. 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. His funeral will follow the visitation and be livestreamed on Preston-Hanley's Facebook page. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
Memorial contributions may be given to Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 South Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610 or St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church, 424 Lourdes Church Road, Germantown Hills, Illinois 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020