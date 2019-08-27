|
David D. "Bony" Bonikowske
GLASFORD - David D. "Bony" Bonikowske, 70, of Glasford passed away at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home.
Born August 29, 1948, in Iola, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Isabella (Heald) Bonikowske, he married Marian Lorraine Stump on February 14, 1992, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Isabella Bonikowske of Iola, Wisconsin; two daughters, Carrie Ann (Joe) Ciniglio of Odenville, Alabama, and Carol (Shawn) O'Connor of Lake Camelot; 13 grandchildren, Veronica Lopez-Delgado, Morgan Schroeder, Jordan Ciniglio, Kaitlyn Annestedt, Lauren Ciniglio, Matthew Annestedt, Hannah Ciniglio, Christopher Ciniglio, Harry Benson, Jack Benson, Braiden O'Connor, Griffin O'Connor and Ian O'Connor; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane (Mark) Civik of Iola, Wisconsin; and his daughter-in-law, Jenni Benson of Peoria.
Dave was preceded in death by his father; two sons, Clint Bonikowske and Brad Benson; and two brothers, Kenneth Bonikowske Jr. and Chuck Bonikowske.
He had served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion in Glasford.
On August 24, Dave Bonikowske set sail on peaceful waters where the fish are always biting. Throughout his life, the outdoors were his calling. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and feeding his birds. Through these activities, Dave appreciated and respected the cycle of life. His most treasured fishing buddies included Dan, Paul, Bob, his wife and his grandson, Ian. "Just one more cast," they would hear him say. Dave spoke with pride at completing his Bachelor's Degree in Management during his early career years at Caterpillar while working full-time and supporting his family. He worked at Caterpillar for 35 years before retirement. Dave was also a skilled handyman and what he couldn't fix conventionally, he crafted his own solution. He was always gracious to lend his skills to assist family and friends. Dave was a faithful Lutheran and served his church community in many capacities throughout his life. He loved to attend sporting events to cheer on his grandkids and was also a proud "Cheesehead" following his beloved Green Bay Packers. Dave had a quiet generosity, never bold nor boastful, and gave to life in ways a lot of people never knew. While we may no longer see him tending to his garden or casting a line, nor hear him tinkering in the shed or talking on his phone cross-country to his family, his thoughtful impact on our lives will endure.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Glasford. Mary Lou Janssen, SAM, and Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Glasford, where military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Glasford American Legion Post #35.
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615; , 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61614; or St. Peter Lutheran Church, 13221 W. Todd School Road, Glasford, IL 61533.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019