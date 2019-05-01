|
|
David D. Dunshee
HENRY - David D. Dunshee, 69, of Henry passed away at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Henry United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the church, with an hour prior visitation. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Henry-Senachiwine High School or Henry United Methodist Church.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
David was born in Ames, Iowa, on August 2, 1949, a son to W. Raymond and LaVon B. (Hellyer) Dunshee. He married Beckie Nelson on January 15, 1983, in Princeton, Illinois. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Matthew (Annette) Fitzgerald of Lexington, Nebraska, Kimberly (Jason) Dodd of Brownsburg, Indiana, Matthew Dunshee of Henry, Aimee (Jeremy) Kiesewetter of Henry and Todd (Brenda) Mutchler of Pekin; grandchildren, Jera, Tarynn, Page, Kohl, Keely, Ashtyn, Logan, Hunter, Miles, Reece, Nolan, Lance and Jada; great-grandchild, Owen; and siblings, Bill (Dorothy) Dunshee of Collins, Iowa, Bob Dunshee of Lebanon, Indiana, Barry (Sally) Dunshee of Ankeny, Iowa, and Denise (Paul) Conrad of Colo, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Waneva (Joe) Hartley and Carolyn (Carroll) Ringgenberg.
David was president of Pavement Maintenance Services in Henry. He was retired from Pavement Maintenance, but still active in the business. He was a former board member of the Henry-Senachiwine Schools Board of Education for several years. He also was a member of the Henry United Methodist Church. David's passion was farming and farming along with his father. He enjoyed traveling to their home in Arizona. He liked following the grandkids in sports and really enjoyed spending just as much time as he could around family. David will be remembered for his smile and his laugh. He loved baseball and was a fan of the Oakland A's and the Chicago Cubs.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019