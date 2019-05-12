|
|
David D. Durham
BARTONVILLE - David D. Durham, age 81, of Bartonville passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at home.
He was born on April 17, 1938, at home in Glasford to William and Bessie (Gordon) Durham. He married Mary Lou (Pye) on July 12, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Becky (Danny) Johanson of Mapleton and Debbie (Jim) Jacobs of Bartonville, as well as 4 grandchildren, Tabitha (Erik) Scanlon, Jenna (Mike) Williams, Shayanna and Teala Jacobs. He got the most enjoyment in life from his three great-grandchildren, Hayley and Hudson Scanlon and Cole Williams.
Dave was one of ten children and is survived by several of his siblings, Katie (Bernie) Stolin of East Peoria, Gloria Raef of Pennsylvania, Rebeccca Kiefer of Peoria, Ron (Karen) Durham of Bartonville, Carol Sue (Dave) Rivers of Michigan and Steven Durham of California, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Danny Johanson; and three siblings, Robert Durham, Richard (Mary) Durham and Lucille (Don) Shaw.
Dave started his career at Caterpillar in 1955, retiring in 1995. He joined the United States Air Force in 1957. He was an avid horseback rider and spent many years trail riding in Eminence, MO, with his close friend, Chuck Schofield. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He and a partner, Glen Heuermann, developed County Hills subdivision and Durham Lake.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2019