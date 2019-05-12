Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for David Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David D. Durham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David D. Durham Obituary
David D. Durham
BARTONVILLE - David D. Durham, age 81, of Bartonville passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at home.
He was born on April 17, 1938, at home in Glasford to William and Bessie (Gordon) Durham. He married Mary Lou (Pye) on July 12, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Becky (Danny) Johanson of Mapleton and Debbie (Jim) Jacobs of Bartonville, as well as 4 grandchildren, Tabitha (Erik) Scanlon, Jenna (Mike) Williams, Shayanna and Teala Jacobs. He got the most enjoyment in life from his three great-grandchildren, Hayley and Hudson Scanlon and Cole Williams.
Dave was one of ten children and is survived by several of his siblings, Katie (Bernie) Stolin of East Peoria, Gloria Raef of Pennsylvania, Rebeccca Kiefer of Peoria, Ron (Karen) Durham of Bartonville, Carol Sue (Dave) Rivers of Michigan and Steven Durham of California, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Danny Johanson; and three siblings, Robert Durham, Richard (Mary) Durham and Lucille (Don) Shaw.
Dave started his career at Caterpillar in 1955, retiring in 1995. He joined the United States Air Force in 1957. He was an avid horseback rider and spent many years trail riding in Eminence, MO, with his close friend, Chuck Schofield. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He and a partner, Glen Heuermann, developed County Hills subdivision and Durham Lake.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now