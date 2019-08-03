|
|
David E. Connor
PEORIA - David E. Connor, 93, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully in Peoria on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with his family by his side.
In his youth, words given to him by a Missionary to China, "polish your corner of the world," became words that David E. Connor lived by throughout his life, in both word and deed. He believed in people and encouraged everyone to be the very best they could be.
Born Sept. 23, 1925, in Omaha, NE, he was the son of Edward James and Eleanor (McGilton) Connor. He married Carroll Van Bergen Luthy on April 15, 1950, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2015.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan "Toodie" Connor of Monroe, WA, and Sara (Gary) Connor-James of Peoria, IL; two granddaughters, Alexandra (Juan Diego) James-Cuadrado-Moreno of Arlington Heights, IL, and Elizabeth James of Washington, DC; sister, Susan Collins of Peoria, IL; niece, Martha (Rob) Collins-Bach of Peoria, IL; and nephews, Stan (Lori) Collins of Peoria, IL, and Chris Cameron of Atlanta, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Harriett Cameron Thrasher.
From humble beginnings, David started school in a one-room schoolhouse and quickly accelerated, graduating from Peoria High School at just 16-years-old. He was enterprising early on in his life, and when the opportunity to attend Yale University was awarded him, he worked diligently to pay his own tuition for his first year there. With the outbreak of World War II, he joined the Navy, attended Midshipman School at Columbia University, and went on to serve as an Officer on the USS Caribou. He was graduated in the Class of 1945, with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies, Phi Betta Kappa. He also holds an Honorary JD from Bradley University, where he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
David was the former President, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial National Bank in Peoria. He created the multi-bank holding company Midwest Financial Group, which eventually was purchased by a series of banks ending with PNC. He then continued his civic influence by launching David E. Connor & Associates - Financial Consultants.
David Connor loved this community, and over the span of his life, he invested much time, talent and treasure to many civic organizations in the Peoria Area. He was a fearless and visionary leader, never denying his own experience or convictions "for the sake of peace and quiet." His long history of civic involvement forever changed Peoria's skyline and future. He played integral roles in the founding of Lakeview Museum, the Downtown Sears Project, the Civic Center and the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, and lent his expertise to the boards of CIL-Corp and Keystone Steel & Wire. He served as Chairman of the Illinois Art Council and was on the Board of the Museum Trustees of America. He proudly became a delegate at the Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention in 1969 and 1970, with his close pal, John Parkhurst.
Following his signature motto, "polish your corner of the world," he received numerous awards, including the Peoria H.S. Distinguished Alumni Award and the Bob Michel Lifetime Achievement Award. David Connor was both brilliant and fair in business. He was the man to see, when there was a business project and/or political campaign, or something commercial or civic that required prompt action. He was a champion for righting wrongs and of equal opportunity.
His most important investment in life was his family. Family came first. He also loved learning. He attended multiple classes at Bradley University at the age of 70, in order to better understand the earth, and the geology of what he was exploring when traveling. He had a fascination about the botany, the biology, and the very ground he walked on, when visiting 60 countries with his wife. Carroll, over the span of their married life together.
Yes, David Connor loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, horseback riding, bird watching and sailing and had a special affinity for being on the water.
He was a voracious reader and an incredible dancer and loved both singing and playing the piano. He loved animals, especially his Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Golden Retrievers and his Siamese cats.
David was raised in a Christian household and was a man of great faith. He was a Sunday school teacher and a mentor to highly successful individuals, such as John Blossom, John Morris and former Mayor of Peoria Dick Carver, among others. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, and St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Sanibel, Florida.
His infinite wisdom, exemplary leadership and sound advice were a few of David's highly respected attributes. Additionally, his wonderful listening ear, his deep passion for life, and his constant guiding hand will all be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Yes, David E. Connor "polished his corner of the world," and our world will forever be the timeless beneficiary.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria. Details will be forthcoming. Inurnment will be at St. Michael's and All Angels Church Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Festival Orchestra.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019