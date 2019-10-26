Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Peoria, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Peoria, IL
David E. Connor Obituary
David E. Connor
PEORIA — David E. Connor, 93, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Peoria, with his family by his side.
David's family will celebrate his life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria. The Rev. John Blossom, Rev. Jonathan Thomas and Rev. Jenny Replogle will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parish library prior to the service.
Inurnment will be at St. Michael's and All Angels Church Columbarium in Sanibel, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Festival Orchestra.
To view David's full obituary or to create an online condolence, please visit www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
