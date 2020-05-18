|
David E. "Dave" Garcia
MORTON - David E. "Dave" Garcia, 80, of Morton, formerly of Germantown Hills, passed away from leukemia on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
Dave was born on June 6, 1939, in Alamosa, Colo., the son of Max and Sylvia (Padilla) Garcia. Roberta (Bobbi) Kohtz, his love and long-time companion, preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by nine siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Erika of Peoria; his son, David of Morton; his two grandchildren, Aysia Graham and Zared Garcia, both of Peoria; his brother, Daniel of Denver, Colo.; two step-daughters, Leighann Durdle and Jamie Kolar; seven step-grandchildren, Mitch, Erika, Lindsay and Nate Durdle and Johnny, Payton and Tyler Kolar; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Aurora High School in Aurora, Colo., in 1957, he attended the University of Colorado and served three years in the United States Army, from which he was honorably charged in 1965. He began his career with Caterpillar, Inc. in Denver, Colo., shortly after graduation from high school in 1957, and remained a faithful employee for 47 years. In 2004, at age 65, he retired from Caterpillar in Morton, Ill., as a "Special Projects Manager" in Data Processing. He later worked part-time for the Illinois Tazewell County Jury Commission.
Over various periods of time in his life, he was active and volunteered time to various organizations, including SERTOMA (Service to Mankind), Big Brothers/Big Sisters, St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, the St. Jude Downhill Derby, Teens Encounter Christ (TEC), Cursillo, REC (Residents Encounter Christ) and In His Footsteps, which serve the incarcerated in various Illinois prisons.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners' Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020