Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
David E. Hummels


1945 - 2020
David E. Hummels Obituary
David E. Hummels
PEORIA - David E. Hummels, 74, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps.
Dave was born on October 22, 1945, in Peoria, a son of George and Jean (Hopkins) Hummels. He married Rose Schneider in 1977. She preceded him in death in 2008.
He is survived by his children, Dina Hummels of Carbondale, David Hummels of Chicago and Daniel Hummels of Peoria; siblings, Steve Hummels of Miami and Becky Hummels of Nevada; sister-in-law, Kathy Marsh of Peoria; and grandchildren, Nate, Autumn and Nolan.
Dave proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He then served the Peoria community as a Peoria Police Officer for thirty years, retiring in 2001.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's memory to the .
Dave's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
