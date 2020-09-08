David E. Moore
DUNLAP - David E. Moore, 83, of Dunlap passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on March 8, 1937, to parents, Glenn T. and Leota (Cossairt) Moore. He married Dorothy Mae Rosenbaum on July 3, 1960, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2008. He later married Bette Johnson on August 11, 2012. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2019.
Surviving are son, David (Judy) Moore of Princeton; brother, Larry (Becky) Moore of Inkster, MI; sister, Glenda Kay Bolin of Denver, CO; step-son, Kenny (Jamie) Johnson of Texas; step-son, Gary (Merna) Johnson of North Carolina; step-daughter, Sheryl (Mitch) Sattler of Florida; grandson, Payton Moore of Princeton, IL; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Larry Bolin.
A Dunlap resident for over 50 years, David was a teacher for 32 years, retiring from Dunlap High School. He taught vocational, agriculture and science classes, and was also the FFA teacher. He received his bachelor's degree and two master's degrees from the University of Illinois; one MS in Education-Agriculture in 1966 and one in Science-Agronomy in 1993. He was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.
In Mount Vernon, Virginia, called "George Washington" Pioneer farm site, he volunteered his time for a month and a half, early in the summer, on four acres. He demonstrated colonial farming techniques to more than 3,000 visitors each day, as well as gave seminars on the site to different groups and schools. He was selected by state agriculture education leaders for his dedication to young people pursuing careers in agriculture. David was a Kiwanis member; member of the Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap; was a booster club member at Dunlap High School and also kept the football clock for many years. He oversaw the long jump and triple jumps at the school's track meets, as well. His hobbies were watching his beloved Illinois and Cubs play. He enjoyed watching and playing golf; and loved the outdoors, especially his cabin in Minnesota, where he fished and hunted, where many great stories and whoppers were told. David enjoyed taking FFA trips with his students to his cabin, as well. He loved to travel.
A visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. The Rev. Linda Vonck will officiate. Facial covering and social distancing mandates will be enforced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois CancerCare, Central Illinois Alzheimer's Association
, Prospect United Methodist Church or the Amputee Coalition at www.amputee-coalition.org
.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.