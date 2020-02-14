Home

David E. Raeuber


1940 - 2020
David E. Raeuber Obituary
David E. Raeuber
MACKINAW - David E. Raeuber, 79, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home. David was born March 26, 1940 in Bloomington to Ernest and Mildred Zehr Raeuber. They preceded him in death,
David married Delores P. Horn. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Dale (Judy) Raeuber of Peoria, Derek Raeuber of Champaign, one granddaughter, Nora Steenbergen of Champaign, one sister, Marietta (Stephen) McLean of Delavan, one brother, Richard (Carolyn) Raeuber of Mackinaw.
David was self-employed as a carpenter for many years.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at New Castle Bible Church, Mackinaw, IL. Pastors Ralph Bower and Phil Somers will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Tuesday. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Deer Creek. Memorials may be made to New Castle Bible Church, 17931 Dee-Mac Rd, Mackinaw, IL 61755. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
