David Eldon Kemper

David Eldon Kemper
CANTON - David Eldon Kemper of Canton passed away at Graham Hospital on Friday, December 20, 2019.
David was born in Canton, IL, on May 30, 1963, the son of Willard "Bill" Kemper and Doris Roloff Kemper.
David graduated from Canton High School in 1981. He attended Spoon River College and was a Union Carpenter with Local #237. He worked at Kemper Construction for 25 years, and also helped with the family businesses, WeeMaTuk Country Club and Kemper Rentals.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Doris Kemper (1979); and sister, Vicki (2000).
He is survived by his parents, Bill and Judy Kemper of WeeMaTuk; brother, Joshua (Kayleigh) Kemper of Canton; sister, Kara (Daniel) Fitzjarrald of Canton; sons, Kaleb and Brandon of Washington; and nieces and nephews, Alessandra Puleo, Hannah Malmgren, Kate and Jack Fitzjarrald, Memphis and Beckett Berry and Francis Kemper.
David served in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, golf, basketball, the St. Louis Cardinals, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and spending time with his family and friends. He was a Certified Referee and loved coaching and refereeing at the Canton Special Athletes Basketball and the YMCA youth programs. He loved his two dogs, Sami and Brandy. David always loved to give of his time to help others.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Canton. David enjoyed helping with the youth programs.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. The Rev. Hank Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Shields Chapel Cemetery in rural Canton.
Memorials can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Canton Special Athletic Program or the Canton YMCA Youth Basketball program.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
