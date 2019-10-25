Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
David Evans Obituary
David Evans
PEORIA - David S. Evans, age 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Peoria.
David was born on March 27, 1947 in Peoria, a son of Harold Leroy and Eleanor Louise (Goetz) Evans. His parents preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Peter and Robert, one nephew, Justin and one niece, Lindsey.
David is survived by his brothers, Joe (Mary) of Brimfield, IL, Joel (Donna) of Duluth, GA and Sarai Evans of Peoria. Also surviving are nieces, Veronica and Madeline Evans of GA, Erika Schmidgall of Morton, one nephew, Adam James Evans Giannone of Brooklyn, NY and one great-niece Henley Schmidgall of Morton.
David worked at OSF for approximately 25 years. He had a talent for playing the piano and organ and loved to do so.
We would like to thank the staff at OSF Senior World for all their kindness and support. He enjoyed his time there and loved you all.
A visitation will be from 10:00 until 10:45 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a graveside service following at Springdale Cemetery. Major Heath Sells will officiate.
Memorials in David's memory may be made to OSF Senior World or Salvation Army Corps.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
