David F. Aikens
1943 - 2020
PEORIA - David F. Aikens, 76, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 15 years, Alice Aikens (Giles) of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are his son, Michael (Monique); his daughter, Lisa; three step-children, Melody, Alvino and Carita (Kyle); four grandchildren; and several siblings and extended family.
David was a United States Navy veteran. Following his military service, he was an instructor at Naval Station Great Lakes who enjoyed travelling and serving his community through his local Elks Lodge.
His visitation and funeral service will be from 8 to 10 a.m. CST Friday, September 11, 2020, at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Flagler Beach, FL, with social distancing and face coverings.
David's memorial website is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/flagler-beach-fl/david-aikens-9343285, where condolences may also be sent to the family.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
