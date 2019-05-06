Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
David F. Craps Obituary
David F. Craps
BARTONVILLE - David F. Craps, age 69, of Bartonville passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 4:46 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1949, in Peoria to Elmer and Carol (Gvoich) Craps. He married Diane Baumgardner on Oct. 7, 1969, in Peoria. She survives, along with one son, Jason (Jane) Craps of Hanna City; one daughter, Carrie (Todd) Collins of Lake Zurich, IL; two grandchildren, Max and Mallory Collins of Lake Zurich; four step-grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Kathleen and Caroline Kiesewetter of Peoria; one brother, Tim (Jan) Craps of Peoria; and one sister, Sallie Sutthiwan of Washington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steven Craps.
David worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Army National Guard and the Peoria Elks Lodge 20. David was an avid fisherman and a perfect practice golfer and loved the outdoors.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will be Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hooked on Fishing Park at 1807 N. Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611.
You may view David's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019
