|
|
David G. Edwards
MAPLETON - David Grant Edwards, 26, of Mapleton, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
David is the son of Grant Vincent and Catherine (Stuber) Edwards. He was born in Peoria on March 31, 1993.
David's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with his uncle, Robert Edwards, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vince Edwards for donations to Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Research.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020