Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Resources
More Obituaries for David Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Edwards Obituary
David G. Edwards
MAPLETON - David Grant Edwards, 26, of Mapleton, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
David is the son of Grant Vincent and Catherine (Stuber) Edwards. He was born in Peoria on March 31, 1993.
David's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with his uncle, Robert Edwards, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vince Edwards for donations to Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Research.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -