|
|
David H. Edwards
MAPLETON - David H. Edwards, 78, of Mapleton passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Dave was born in the spring of 1941 to Margaret and Earl Edwards. Earl passed away only a few weeks after Dave was born. Margaret married Harry Brown, who raised Dave as his own. On December 31, 1959, Dave married Judith Kneer. They were married 59 years.
Surviving are his wife, Judy; daughter, Tammy (Kurt) Schafer of Glasford; son, Lowell (Pam) of Roanoke; 3 sisters, Diana (Ron) Johnson of Roanoke, Nola (Scott) Jackson of Benson and Janet (Roger) Green/Williams of Peoria; 7 grandchildren, Anthony and Austin Schafer, Sarah (David) Miester, Jeremiah (Heidi) Edwards, Jake (Alana) Edwards and Rebekah and Grace Edwards; and 8 great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by both his parents.
Dave graduated from Manual High School in 1958. He then worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 44 years. When in Caterpillar apprenticeship, he won first place in the state of Illinois competition. He also served as President and Business Manager of the Patternmakers Union. He was in the JC's in the early 1970s.
Dave was an honest man of high integrity and morals, kind and loving. He loved being with his family and enjoyed his grandchildren. Dave crafted 2 good-sized playhouses for them.
He enjoyed the beauty of the holidays, making homemade decorations and cookies to share. Retirement years included accomplishing many beautiful remodeling projects, and the enjoyment of his '78 Corvette.
He loved walking the dogs, Max and Maggie, visiting neighbors along the way. He would then sit on the porch with Max and watch the world go by.
Memorials may be made to TAPS Animal Shelter, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
A celebration of life will be held on November 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Coyote Creek Golf Course.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019