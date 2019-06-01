|
|
David H. "Dave" Jones
BRIMFIELD - David H. "Dave" Jones, 71, of Brimfield passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on January 22, 1948, in Peoria to Hank and Doris (Pillischafske) Jones. He married Joann K. Clark on October 10, 1995, in Lewiston, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 children from a previous marriage, Angela Jones of Hanna City and Glenn (Amy) Jones of Paxton, IL; 4 grandchildren, Cohl Jones of Manito, Mikayla Jones, Austin Jones and Savannah Jones, all of Paxton; great-granddaughter, Laila Jones; sister, Vicki (Mike) Gensler of Kickapoo; brother, Jack (Carol) Jones of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Mike Jones and Virgil Jones.
Dave was a Millwright for Keystone and Caterpillar for 15 years. He worked as a Maintenance Engineer at Peoria County Jail for 27 years before retiring in May of 2008.
He was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran.
Dave was a member of Masonic Lodge #363 A.F.& A.M., Knights Templar and Warren Chapter Royal Arch Masonry. Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and going to movie theaters.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Masonic rites will be performed at 6 p.m. Cremation has been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brimfield Fire Dept. and B.Y.E Ambulance.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019