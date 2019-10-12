|
David Hardy Sr.
WASHINGTON - David M. Hardy Sr., 81, of Washington passed away at 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home.
Born July 17, 1938, in Washington to Clifford King and Nollie A. (Bailey) Hardy, he married Charlene J. Lee on Nov. 11, 1961, in Peoria. She died on April 23, 2018, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson, David John Hardy.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Lee) Tate and Rhonda Hardy, both of Washington; one son, David Hardy Jr. of Atlanta, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Sue, Curtis, Dylan, Dustin, Jason, Zachary, Logan, Camden and Aleigha; and three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Christopher and Cameron.
David had worked as a car inspector for T.P.&W. Railroad from 1970 to 1989. He later worked at Quest Diagnostics for 11 years, retiring in 2004.
He was an avid Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Panthers fan, where he enjoyed watching his grandson. He enjoyed gambling and playing euchre with friends at the American Legion.
His graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. A gathering celebrating David's life will begin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at American Legion Post 100, 211 Legion Road, Washington, IL 61571.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In honor of his wife, memorial contributions may be given to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., 3634 West Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019