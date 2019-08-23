|
David Hoopingarner
HANNA CITY - David Courtney Hoopingarner, 63, of Hanna City, passed away Friday Aug. 23, 2019, 2:35 a.m. at his home with his family by his side.
Visitation will be Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St. Henry. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Henry Cemetery. Rev. Dr. James E. Friedmeyer, will officiate. Full military rites will be accorded at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to .
He was born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Peoria. IL to Robert and Barbara (Witherell) Hoopingarner. David married Cathy Lopeman in Henry, IL on June 6, 1981.
Surviving are his wife of Hanna City, two children, Amanda (Miles) Davis, of Hanna City; Joshua (Kirsti) Hoopingarner, of Trivoli; four grandchildren, Jackson and Brynlee Davis, Avery and Kendall Hoopingarner; one sister, Rhonda (Jerry) Pyatt, of Hanna City; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mark and Doug Hoopingarner.
David served in the Marine Corp as a machine gunner and earned a badge for being a rifle marksman. He worked as wireman for five years at Redco and Enercon Engineering for 23 years.
David loved hunting, fishing, laughter and special times with family members and friends. He was always singing a song while he worked and quick with a joke.
He will remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who loved spending time with his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019