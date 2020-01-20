|
David J. Pickerill
EAST PEORIA - David J. Pickerill, age 74, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his residence in East Peoria.
David was born on November 11, 1945, in Princeville, IL, a son of Robert and Mary Virginia (Harmon) Pickerill. He married Kitty Rettig on November 20, 1965, in Peoria. She survives, along with their children, Paige (Bob) Harrmann of Morton, Brian (Lisa) Pickerill of East Peoria, Rob (Jen) Pickerill of Peoria and Mark (Nicole) Pickerill of Morton; one sister, Kathleen (Tom) Pickering; and six grandchildren, Sean, Lauryn, Liam, Kacey, Megan and Allison.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Anderson; and one brother-in-law.
David proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was an Eagle Scout and proud that his three sons were as well. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and was a scout leader for 25 years. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a past president of the St. Bernard Men's Club. He was also a past president of the Parents Board at Peoria Notre Dame High School. David retired from Caterpillar after 38 years of service in Building LL. David was an avid fisherman, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a prayer service beginning at 3:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton, with a one hour prior visitation. Msgr. Gerald T. Ward will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, Blessed Sacrament School in Morton, Sophie's Kitchen at St. Joseph Church or OSF Hospice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020